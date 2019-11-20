Dexter Fletcher Will Direct RENFIELD

Nov. 20, 2019  
Variety report that Dexter Fletcher will direct "Renfield," a new take on Dracula's most famous henchman,

Ryan Ridley ("Rick and Morty") wrote the script. Skybound Entertainment produces.

R.M. Renfield is a character from Bram Stoker's original novel. He is an inmate at a lunatic asylum who was thought to be suffering from delusions, but is actually a servant of Dracula.

Fletcher recently directed Elton John biopic "Rocketman." He also finished "Bohemian Rhapsody" after Bryan Singer was fired from the film.

