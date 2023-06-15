Devon Gilfillian Share 'All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix)' Ahead of Bonnaroo Performance

Breakout soul artist Devon Gilfillian shares “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix)” ahead of his performance this Saturday, June 17 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee.

The reimagined version of his single “All I Really Wanna Do” from his album Love You Anyway, out now on Fantasy Records, arrives as the hit single reaches #5 this week at AAA Radio. Meanwhile, Love You Anyway, an album that takes soul music into an exciting and restorative new future, recently surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify and hit #1 on the College Radio Soul/R&B chart.

“All I Really Wanna Do,” was named one of Rolling Stone’s ‘Best Songs of 2023 So Far’ and was recently included in The New York Times’ “Morning Spring 2023” official playlist and on CBS Morning Morning’s official playlist “Mixtape.”

His new “Sunset Mix” is the counterpart to the lighthearted edition “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunrise Mix)” shared last month. Devon says the smooth new track is “that after dinner and drinks mix, the ‘where’s-this-night-going’ mix. DJ Camper remixed the track and threw it down such a dope, sexy hallway - spanning R&B vibes from the 90s to today.”

Devon’s upcoming set at Bonnaroo arrives on the heels of two weeks in Europe on tour with My Morning Jacket, followed by three dates with Mavis Staples, Yola, and Trombone Shorty back in the US.

His touring continues this fall, with recently announced headline dates that kick off on September 18th and see Devon in major cities across the US, including a hometown performance at Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on September 28th, and an evening at the legendary Los Angeles venue, the Troubadour, on October 27th.

Devon has recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday Morning, the GRAMMYS’ “Positive Vibes Only” series, and has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Relix, No Depression, Rated R&B, Paste, and American Songwriter, among others.

For more information and full tour routing, visit here.

Devon Gilfillian On Tour:

JUN 17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

AUG 18 - Peoria, IL - Lakeview Park

AUG 19 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

AUG 20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

AUG 26-27 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Music Festival

SEP 3 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Parks Arts Festival

SEP 7-9 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

SEP 15 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum *Supporting Grace Potter

SEP 16 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum

SEP 18 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

SEP 20 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

SEP 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

SEP 22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

SEP 23 - Toronto, ON - The Drake, Underground

SEP 25 - New York, NY - Racket

SEP 27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

SEP 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

SEP 29 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

SEP 29-OCT 1 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival

SEP 30 - Columbia, MO - Treeline Music Fest

OCT 6-8 - Austin, TX - AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival

OCT 13-15 - Austin, TX - AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival

OCT 16 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Other Side

OCT 18 - Boise, ID - 9th St. Paralle

OCT 19 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

OCT 21 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

OCT 24 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint

OCT 25 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe du Nord

OCT 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

OCT 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

OCT 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Afolabi