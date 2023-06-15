Devon Gilfillian Share 'All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix)' Ahead of Bonnaroo Performance

The reimagined version of his single “All I Really Wanna Do” from his album Love You Anyway, out now on Fantasy Records.
Breakout soul artist Devon Gilfillian shares “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix)” ahead of his performance this Saturday, June 17 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee.
The reimagined version of his single “All I Really Wanna Do” from his album Love You Anyway, out now on Fantasy Records, arrives as the hit single reaches #5 this week at AAA Radio. Meanwhile, Love You Anyway, an album that takes soul music into an exciting and restorative new future, recently surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify and hit #1 on the College Radio Soul/R&B chart.
“All I Really Wanna Do,” was named one of Rolling Stone’s ‘Best Songs of 2023 So Far’ and was recently included in The New York Times’ “Morning Spring 2023” official playlist and on CBS Morning Morning’s official playlist “Mixtape.”
His new “Sunset Mix” is the counterpart to the lighthearted edition “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunrise Mix)” shared last month. Devon says the smooth new track is “that after dinner and drinks mix, the ‘where’s-this-night-going’ mix. DJ Camper remixed the track and threw it down such a dope, sexy hallway - spanning R&B vibes from the 90s to today.”
Devon’s upcoming set at Bonnaroo arrives on the heels of two weeks in Europe on tour with My Morning Jacket, followed by three dates with Mavis Staples, Yola, and Trombone Shorty back in the US.
His touring continues this fall, with recently announced headline dates that kick off on September 18th and see Devon in major cities across the US, including a hometown performance at Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on September 28th, and an evening at the legendary Los Angeles venue, the Troubadour, on October 27th.
Devon has recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday Morning, the GRAMMYS’ “Positive Vibes Only” series, and has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Relix, No Depression, Rated R&B, Paste, and American Songwriter, among others.
For more information and full tour routing, visit here.
JUN 17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
AUG 18 - Peoria, IL - Lakeview Park
AUG 19 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
AUG 20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
AUG 26-27 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Music Festival
SEP 3 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Parks Arts Festival
SEP 7-9 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit
SEP 15 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum *Supporting Grace Potter
SEP 16 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum
SEP 18 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
SEP 20 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
SEP 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
SEP 22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
SEP 23 - Toronto, ON - The Drake, Underground
SEP 25 - New York, NY - Racket
SEP 27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
SEP 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
SEP 29 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
SEP 29-OCT 1 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival
SEP 30 - Columbia, MO - Treeline Music Fest
OCT 6-8 - Austin, TX - AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival
OCT 13-15 - Austin, TX - AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival
OCT 16 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Other Side
OCT 18 - Boise, ID - 9th St. Paralle
OCT 19 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
OCT 21 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
OCT 24 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint
OCT 25 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe du Nord
OCT 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
OCT 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
OCT 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Photo Credit: Emmanuel Afolabi
