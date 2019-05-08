Desus & Mero and Michael Douglas to Receive Webby Special Achievement Awards

The Webby Awards announced today that comedy duo Desus and Mero and actor Michael Douglas will be recognized with Webby Special Achievement Awards for their contributions to Internet culture at the 23rd Annual Webby Awards celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13, 2019.

Desus Nice and the Kid Mero will be presented with a 2019 Webby Special Achievement Award for their wildly successfully talk show Desus & Mero: one of the most-beloved, entertaining, and culturally relevant talk shows and partnerships born on the Internet to date.

Douglas will accept a 2019 Webby Special Achievement Award for his fantastic work in the role of Sandy Kominsky in the Netflix original, The Kominsky Method. At a time when new series and themes have the opportunity to find their audiences through the Internet, it is more exciting than ever to see some of today's biggest screen actors like Michael Douglas share meaningful stories through content created for digital platforms.

Desus and Mero and Douglas join previously announced notable Special Achievement Honorees and Winners including artist Tierra Whack, activist Greta Thunberg, comedian and producer Hasan Minhaj, artist Issa Rae, entrepreneur Emily Weiss, activist and podcast host DeRay Mckesson, Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty, anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky, Hot Ones' host Sean Evans, and more.

The 23rd Annual Webby Awards is taking a new approach this year in order to distribute the best moments from the show as they happen on Monday, May 13. The Webbys will share the night's highlights, 5-Word Speeches, and biggest moments in real-time, with #Webbys, across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The show will be optimized for social sharing from how the show is filmed, to how the stage is built, to a partnership with Instagram, and beyond, in order to ensure people across the Internet can experience the best of the 23rd Annual Webby Awards as it happens.

"Today people don't wait to watch what happened at events. They watch what is happening in the moment through the personal experiences of the people they care about," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This year we are excited to enable sharing of personal experiences at The Webbys for all winners and attendees."

Hosted by actress and comedian Jenny Slate, The Webby Awards' star-studded ceremony will take place in New York City on Monday, May 13, and will celebrate the best work on the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Internet with Internet co-founder Vint Cerf, and hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night's big winners, on Monday, May 13, at #Webbys on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .





