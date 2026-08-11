Denise Donatelli to Release TAKE MY BREATH AWAY With Geoffrey Keezer

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Vocalist Denise Donatelli is set to release a new recording titled TAKE MY BREATH AWAY, with musical direction, arrangements, and production by Geoffrey Keezer. The album, issued on Savant Records, is dedicated to Michele Ito and features a lineup that includes Kenny Rampton, Donny McCaslin, Yotam Silberstein, and Reuben Rogers.

The recording is scheduled for release on August 14th, 2026, under the catalog number SAVANT SCD 2214.

About the Recording

Denise Donatelli is a three-time GRAMMY Award nominee for 'Best Female Jazz Vocalist.' The album once again pairs her with longtime collaborator Geoffrey Keezer, a GRAMMY Award-winning pianist, arranger, and producer. Donatelli and Keezer recorded a good portion of the album in New York, bringing in musicians for a string quartet on one number, along with viola, vibes, and different combinations of horns.

The repertoire includes songs by composers Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, George Duke, Donald Brown, Larry Goldings, Nathan East, Tom Jobim, Eliane Elias, Hoagy Carmichael, and Irving Berlin, among others. The album was engineered by Aaron Nevezie, Talley Sherwood, and Harriet Tam, mixed by Aaron Nevezie, and mastered by Alex DeTurk.

In a statement about the making of the album, Donatelli described the circumstances surrounding the recording: 'The tracks on this album were originally recorded in May of 2024 at Bunker Studios in Brooklyn, NY. However, when I returned home to LA, the results of a recent mammogram and biopsy confirmed breast cancer. Therefore, our recording project had to be put on hold while I went through medical treatments throughout the following year. Thankfully, they were successful, and I was able to get back into the studio with an 'all clear!' Now it is with profound thanks and love of life that I present what I hope you will enjoy hearing as much as we enjoyed recording it!'

She continued, 'I want to express my deep gratitude to arranger, producer, and above all else, my longtime friend, GRAMMY winning pianist and composer, Geoffrey Keezer. His exceptional talent and musical brilliance come shining through and continue to be a source of inspiration! My core bandmates and powerhouse musicians Ron Blake, Terreon Gully, Reuben Rogers, Daniel Sadownick, and Yotam Silberstein were outstanding. They all played so beautifully while making this recording process so much fun!'

Donatelli added, 'Shout out to Kenny Rampton, Sarah Hanahan, Donny McCaslin, Siya Charles, Chien Chien Lu, Jessica McJunkins (AKA Lady Jess), Orlando Wells, Andrew Griffin, Susan Mandel, and Chris Johnson, who all played so elegantly. Much appreciation to Matt Cusson for your vocal arrangement on Go and to Arnold McCuller for sharing your beautiful, silky voice with mine. Cheers to Aaron Nevezie, Talley Sherwood, and Harriet Tam for your exquisite recording skills and to Alex DeTurk for mastering this project. Also, to Jody Abbott for his amazing ATMOS mix. A special thank you to scientist, university professor, jazz radio producer/host and progressive music aficionado, Dr. Brad Stone for his beautifully written liner notes. I want to express my love and gratitude to my husband and partner Robbie Davis for his love, care, and continuing support of my music. Once again, I want to recognize Barney Fields of Highnote–Savant Records for his friendship and guidance along the way.'

The recording is dedicated to the memory of Denise Donatelli's dear friend Michele Ito, 'for her love of music, inspiration and encouragement through the years.'

About Denise Donatelli

Denise Donatelli is a multi-GRAMMY nominated jazz vocalist alternating between jazz and adult contemporary music. Her latest Savant recording Whistling In the Dark - The Music of Burt Bacharach (2021) marked her first concept album devoted to a single composer and her debut recording with producer Larry Klein. As a Savant Recording artist, Donatelli's last three recordings Find a Heart (2015), Soul Shadows (2012) and When Lights are Low (2010) have collectively received four GRAMMY nominations: three for Best Jazz Vocal Album and one in the Best Arrangement category. She previously recorded What Lies Within (2008), her first Savant Records release, and In the Company of Friends (2005) for Jazzed Media Records. She is also featured on Bill Cunliffe's releases That Time of Year (2011) and Bachanalia (2017).

Donatelli was honored as 2012 Jazz Vocalist of the Year by The Los Angeles Jazz Society, whose voting advisors included Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones and Johnny Mandel. She has also placed on Downbeat Magazine's Critics Poll in Female Rising Star and Best Female Vocalist categories for five consecutive years.

Donatelli's musical journey started in rural Allentown, Pennsylvania when she was four years old with classical piano training that continued throughout her high school years. After a move to Atlanta, Georgia, she turned to singing jazz professionally, honing her skills with a jazz trio at the Ritz Carlton Hotel for several years before moving to Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on television, including episodes of The Simpsons and promos for Frasier and Turner Classic Movies, as well as national and international commercials for brands including CNN, Hyundai, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz. She has performed at jazz festivals, jazz venues, and universities, where she also conducts jazz vocal master classes. Denise is associated with the American Heart Association in memory of her son.

The recording brings together an extensive roster of musicians, including Arnold McCuller, Ron Blake, Sarah Hanahan, Siya Charles, Terreon Gully, and string and percussion contributors, marking a wide-ranging collaborative effort for Donatelli's latest project.

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