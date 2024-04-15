Daytime Soap Opera THE GATES Officially Greenlit by CBS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to reports, the daytime soap opera The Gates is officially a go at CBS.

The series was originally announced last month and will be the first soap opera in 35 years to focus primarily on Black characters. Though not confirmed, the series is likely to take over the time slot left open by THE TALK following its cancellation last week.

The Gates will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community. Michele Val Jean, who has written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas, will serve as writer and showrunner. Val Jean will also be an executive producer alongside Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner.

In a statement in March, Sheila Ducksworth, president of the CBS Studios NAACP venture said "The Gates will be everything we love about daytime drama, from a new and fresh perspective. This series will salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved, with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television. With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines and Black culture front and center, The Gates will have impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the venture."

Though the exact air date is unknown, the series is set to debut in January 2025.

Photo Credit: CBS Studios/NAACP