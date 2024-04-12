Emmy-Winning Show THE TALK Cancelled at CBS Ahead of 15th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to reports, the CBS talk show THE TALK is ending its 15 season run this December.

In a joint statement from CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf, they said “The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

The statement went on saying, “It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew. We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

Since its debut in 2010 The Talk, has won 4 Emmy Awards and features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The show is filmed in front of a live studio audience in Studio City, California, but has taken the show to New York City for occasional on-location editions.

It was created by actress Sara Gilbert, who also served as host. During the original run of the show, the panel included Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete. Over the years, new panelists would join the show including Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond.