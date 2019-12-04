David Tennant Joins AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Adaptation

Deadline reports that "Doctor Who" star David Tennant will play Phileas Fogg in an upcoming adaptation of "Around the World in 80 Days."

The series will premiere in eight parts.

Following an outrageous bet, Fogg and his valet, Passepartout, played by rising French actor Ibrahim Koma, take on the legendary journey of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days, swiftly joined by aspiring journalist Abigail Fix, played by The Crown's Leonie Benesch, who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story.

Crawford Collins said, "We are thrilled to have such a talent as David to play this modern take on the iconic role of Phileas Fogg. Bigger than the hair-raising physical challenges of the adventure - from the scorching heat of the desert to skulduggery in Hong Kong and of course strikes in Paris - will be Fogg's personal journey. I'm excited that viewers will also have the pleasure of watching the extraordinary talents of Leonie and Ibrahim in the roles of Fix and Passepartout, as they travel around the world. The series is full of adrenaline, heart and of course lots of fun, thanks to Ashley and our talented writing team. Viewers are in for something really special."

Tennant is a well known Shakespearean actor. He is best known for his take on the Tenth Doctor on "Doctor Who." He also starred as Barty Crouch Jr. in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."

Read the original story on Deadline.





