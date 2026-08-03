David Henrie Previews WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Series Finale

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David Henrie sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the upcoming series finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, giving viewers a preview of what fans can expect as the show wraps up its run.

Henrie used the appearance to speak directly about the direction of the finale, focusing on how the series intends to close out its story for the audience that has followed the show. The conversation centered on the stakes and tone fans should anticipate heading into the final episodes.

The interview stayed focused on the finale itself, with Henrie offering details about what the ending will mean for the characters and the overall arc of the series. His comments gave audiences a sense of how the show plans to bring its narrative to a close.

The segment aired as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's ongoing coverage of television and entertainment, spotlighting Henrie's role in guiding fans through the final chapter of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

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