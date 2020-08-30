David Blaine Postpones ASCENSION Stunt and Relocations to Arizona

The event was supposed to take place in New York City on August 31, but is postponed and relocated due to weather.

David Blaine has announced the postponement of his upcoming Ascension stunt, in which he will fly as high in the air as possible, suspended only by balloons.

The event was supposed to take place in New York City on August 31, floating over the Hudson River, but due to the upcoming weather patterns, Blaine is relocating the event to Arizona. It will now take place on September 1 or 2 (weather depending).

"Because of the complexity of this project, I'm not going forward with my plans to do New York City at this time," Blaine said in a video announcing the change. He called Arizona "the most beautiful backdrop that I've ever seen in my life."

Blaine's goal is to ascend around 18,000 feet, suspended by 52 weather balloons. The stunt will be streamed live on YouTube.

