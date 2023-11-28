Dateline to Debut New MORTAL SIN Podcast December 5

Dateline NBC will launch the all-new true-crime podcast on December 5, reported by Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz.

The series, entitled Mortal Sin, investigates how the death of a pastor’s wife after a house fire uncovers a web of sex, murder, and deception. Mankiewicz previously reported for the chart-topping Motive for Murder, Internal Affairs and Dateline: Missing in America podcasts.

The first two episodes of Mortal Sin will be available for download and streaming for free across podcast platforms on December 5, with additional episodes debuting over the following two weeks. Subscribers to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts can listen to the first two episodes now and will receive subsequent episodes early. Premium subscribers get ad-free listening.

This morning Apple Podcasts released its list of the most popular podcasts in 2023, which includes previous DATELINE NBC podcasts, Murder & Magnolias, The Girl in the Blue Mustang, Murder in Apartment 12 and the showcast.

Mortal Sin marks Dateline’s 15th original podcast, as the true crime powerhouse continues to dominate the charts. Dateline’s showcast, which features broadcasts as podcast episodes, is expected to deliver its 4th straight record year with more than 350 million total downloads. The showcast has surpassed 1 billion lifetime downloads, ranking as the #1 true-crime podcast.

Mortal Sin is a production of NBC News and Dateline. Jessica Noll serves as the Producer, Adam Gorfain as Co-Executive Producer, Liz Cole as Executive Producer, and David Corvo as Senior Executive Producer. Carson Cummins and Kyani Reid are Associate Producers. The Audio Editors include Brian Drew, Kelly Laudien, and Marshall Hausfeld. Sound Mixing was completed by Bob Mallory and Catherine Anderson, with Bryson Barnes as Head of Audio Production.