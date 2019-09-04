Danielle Moné Truitt Joins DEPUTY on Fox

Deadline reports that actress Danielle Moné Truitt will star on upcoming series Deputy on Fox. Truitt is known for her roles on "Snowfall" and "Rebel."

Truitt plays Deputy Charlie Minnick, who will replace a character played by Siena Goines who was introduced in the pilot.

Deputy is a cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in THE WILD WEST thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Dorff) who's more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated human beings who won't rest until justice is served.

Truitt's Deputy Charlie Minnick suffers no fools and pulls no punches. A former 8th grade English teacher in the Los Angeles Public School system, Charlie Minnick was forever changed when a group of her students lost their lives in a drive-by shooting. This tragedy led her to the doorstep of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Now, 10 years in, she's a Field Training Officer, teaching fresh-faced deputies how to read the streets and serve with compassion and integrity. But she's not going to sugarcoat reality. Lives are on the line out here. Known as the Velvet Hammer, Deputy Minnick has managed to avoid the political fray, but ALL THAT changes when the new Sheriff's godson, Joseph (Shane Paul McGhie), becomes her trainee, and she is pulled into a battle for the soul of the department - and the future of Los Angeles County.

Read the original story on Deadline.





