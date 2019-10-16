Dan Van Kirk's Debut Comedy Album Out Nov. 15

On Friday, November 15th, nationally-touring comedian, Daniel Van Kirk, will release his debut comedy album, Thanks Diane, on Blonde Medicine. Fans know Daniel from his widely popular podcasts, Dumb People Town with The Sklar Brothers and Pen Pals with Rory Scovel, his work on The NFL Network, and as THE VOICE of Flips Whitefudge on Bob's Burgers.

Recorded at UCB's Franklin Theatre in Los Angeles, Thanks Diane, is an hour of bringing strangers together with stories about being a bad adult, critiquing dark documentaries, people watching, and making a memory via Daniel's perspective as midwestern boy with a big family and deep appreciation for flea markets.

Daniel Van Kirk's comedy brings people together. If you've seen him live, it's no wonder that he was named a "Comic To Watch" by Comedy Central. On stage, Daniel captivates audiences with an energy and connection that creates honesty, sincerity, and laughter, giving comedy fans hilarious memories that stay with them long after the show has ended. You may know him from Bob's Burgers, The NFL Network, or The UCB Show. And he can be heard every week co-hosting the hit podcasts, Dumb People Town and Pen Pals. Daniel Van Kirk was born in Rochelle, IL.

Daniel Van Kirk Tour Dates:

Mon 10/14 - Philadelphia, PA

Tue 10/15 - Baltimore, MD

Wed 10/16 - Chicago, IL

Thu 10/17 - Chicago, IL

Fri 10/18 - Chicago, IL

Sat 10/19 - Chicago, IL

Sun, 10/20 - Detroit, MI

Mon, 10/21 - Rochester, NY

Tue, 10/22 - Boston, MA

Wed, 10/23 - Albany, NY

Thu, 10/24 - New York, NY

Fri, 10/25 - Cleveland, OH

Mon, 11/11 - Nashville, TN

Tue, 11/12 - Louisville, KY

Wed, 11/13 - Cincinnati, OH

Thu, 11/14 - Milwaukee, WI

Fri, 11/15 - Rochelle, IL





Related Articles View More TV Stories