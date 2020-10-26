Dakota Johnson Announces BEETLEJUICE for AFI Movie Club

The darkly twisted comedy that depicts life in the afterlife.

Dakota Johnson announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: BEETLEJUICE. The darkly twisted comedy that depicts life in the afterlife is directed by Tim Burton and stars Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and recent Emmy® winner Catherine O'Hara.

DID YOU KNOW? Michael Keaton said that when he was originally approached by director Tim Burton about the character of Beetlejuice, he "didn't know what he was talking about." He liked Burton, though, and understood that the director was working from a very original idea - so Keaton explored different costumes and aesthetics with the help of Oscar®-winning makeup artist Ve Neill to find the character. Watch Burton talk about the creating the film in this exclusive clip from the AFI Archive.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms.

Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.

