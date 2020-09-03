Daisy Ridley, Kristin Scott Thomas Join WOMAN IN THE CASTLE

Based on the book by Jessica Shattuck.

Deadline reports that Dasiy Ridley, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Nina Hoss have joined the cast of "Woman In The Castle," based on the book by Jessica Shattuck.

The story of the three German women, set during and after World War II, explores how each deals with the fallout of her personal life and the devastation around her differently.

Jane Anderson directs. She's known for writing the script for "The Wife," which starred Glenn Close and was released in 2017. She won two Emmys for her HBO mini-series "Olive Kitteridge."

Producer Rosalie Swedlin said: "One of Jane's great talents is to reveal the inner emotional lives of women and in gifting those revelations to actresses, allowing them to deliver award-winning, timelessly memorable performances. And in Kristin, Daisy and Nina we have the cast to do exactly that."

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles