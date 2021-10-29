Daisy Ridley Joins New Futuristic Thriller MIND FALL

Daisy Ridley has been announced to join Mind Fall, a new futuristic thriller written by Graham Moore. Mathieu Kassovitz is attached to direct the new film.

Deadline reports that the film takes place in near-future London, where the most sought-after drug on the BLACK MARKET are memories that have been physically removed from one person's brain and implanted into another's using a new illegal technology. The drug's top trafficker, Ardis Varnado (Ridley) removes the memories from those in need of money, reselling them to her "clients," who pay large sums for these "mems" that bind to their subconscious, effectively becoming indistinguishable from their natural memories.

Meanwhile, she begins to battle her own addiction to the mems, often struggling to distinguish between the life she's lived and the memories she's implanted. So, when she's accused of murdering one of her clients, Ardis' instinct is to doubt her own mind. She decides to solve the crime herself, hoping to clear her name while questioning everything she's ever thought to be real.

Jeff Robinov's Studio 8 is set to produce the new film.

Ridley rose to international prominence through playing the lead role of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

She has also featured as the title character of the romantic drama Ophelia (2018), appeared in the mystery film Murder on the Orient Express (2017), and lent her voice to the animated PETER RABBIT (2018).