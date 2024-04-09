DUNE: PART 2 to Receive Digital Release on April 16

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get your popcorn buckets ready!

The critically acclaimed Dune: Part Two will soon be available to watch at home. On April 16, the film will be released to digital platforms and will include over an hour of bonus features. On May 14, the digital release will be followed up with a Blu-ray, featuring Dolby Atmos audio.

Hitting theaters in March, Dune: Part Two is the highly anticipated follow up to the first film from 2021. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

A third film, based on the novel Dune: Messiah, is currently in the works. Check out the bonus features below!

Bonus Features

Creating the Fremen World

Chakobsa Training

Worm-riding

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of Dune

And More!

About Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Joshua Grode, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Villeneuve is again collaborating with his “Dune” creatives: Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser; Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette; Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker; Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is again on hand to create the score.