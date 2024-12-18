DRAG RACE THAILAND Crowns Season 3 Winner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World of Wonder has announced that Frankie Wonga has been crowned as the winner of the third season of Drag Race Thailand, receiving a grand prize of ฿650,000, a year’s supply of products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, and the coveted title of Thailand’s Next Drag Superstar. Frankie was crowned following a final lip sync for the crown against Zepee to the song Pra Wut Sart by Christina Aguilar.

Earlier in the episode, the final four queens, Frankie Wonga, Zepee, Gawdland and Spicy Sunshine sat down for a heart-to-heart with host Pangina Heals and judge Sha where they discussed their emotional journeys to Drag Race Thailand and what they’ve learned during their time on the show. Then, for the ultimate Maxi Challenge, the finalists choreographed and starred in a sickening music video for “Bring Back My Girls.” Lastly, all 11 queens of Drag Race Thailand S3 returned to the stage for a final runway, category is… “Queen of all Queens.” Following the final four’s performances in the “Bring Back My Girls” music video and runway presentation, host Pangina Heals chose Frankie Wonga and Zepee to advance to the final lip sync for the crown.

Additionally in the finale, it was ru-vealed that the queens of Drag Race Thailand Season three collectively voted Benze Diva as this season’s Miss Congeniality, earning her a cash prize of ฿15,000.

The 11 Thai queens who competed on Drag Race Thailand Season three included Benza Diva (Samutprakarn), Frankie Wonga (Bangkok), Gawdland (Chiang Mai), Gigi Ferocious (Bangkok), Kara Might (Ratchaburi), Nane Sephera (Chiang Mai), Siam Phusri (California), Shortgun (Chiang Mai,), Spicy Sunshine (Bangkok), Srirasha Hotsauce (Bangkok), and Zepee (Phrae). This season’s judges panel included host Pangina Heals and main judge Sha, along with alternating judges Arat Araya, Pompam Niti, and Lukkade Metinee, and special guest judges Ying Rhatha, Maria Lynn Ehren, Badmixy, Paolo Ballesteros, TLE (Kittipak Thong-Uam), Cindy Sirinya Bishop, Silvy (Pavida Moriggi), MINT (Mintita Wattanakul), Ticha (Kanticha Chumma), Nicky Doll, Eyeta (Somsawan Jaimun), Tue (Sombatsara Teerasaroch), and Christina Aguilar.

Drag Race Thailand is produced in Thailand by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers on the series.

Comments