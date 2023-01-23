DRAG RACE Star Kerri Colby Stars in KERRI KARES Series on WOW Presents Plus

WOW Presents Plus, the streamer of all things drag brought to you by the award-winning team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, has TODAY unveiled their brand new WOW Presents Plus Original series, Kerri Kares. This agony-aunt style show like no other, is hosted by Drag Race star and trans-icon, Kerri Colby.

Kerri made her debut in Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, placing ninth, and quickly became a fan favorite with her sickening performances and gag-worthy runway looks. The drag-daughter of current Season 15 queen, Sasha Colby, Kerri is a voice of authority on trans issues and rights.

In this new original series, Kerri invites special guests including Ongina, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Arisce Wancer, and Mayhem Miller to talk candidly about numerous topics including confidence, relationships and wider LGBT issues.

Throughout the series, Kerri shares her top tips and secrets to staying sane and practicing self-care, whilst also revealing stories from her past that are shocking but display how Kerri has become the OPRAH of drag!

All episodes of Kerri Kares will be available on WOW Presents Plus at 12pm PST on Wednesday, January 25th- the perfect binge watch this Winter.

Watch the new trailer here: