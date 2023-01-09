Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Reveals Judge Panel Joining Rita Baga

DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Reveals Judge Panel Joining Rita Baga

“Drag Race Belgique” Will Premiere On WOW Presents Plus In The US, Day And Date With Its Local Airing In Belgium On Tipik.

Jan. 09, 2023  

During RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023, World of Wonder revealed the resident judges joining host, Rita Baga, on the latest international version of the Emmy-award-winning RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE phenomenon - "Drag Race Belgique." Lufy and Mustii will be judging the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the finest Belgian queens all vying to be crowned Belgium's first Drag Race Superstar.

Lufy was one of the first Belgian creators to establish herself on YouTube and has amassed more than 3 million followers across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. As an entrepreneur and content creator, Lufy and her love of aesthetics will bring an expert eye to the fashion and glamor that is synonymous with RuPaul's Drag Race.

Mustii is a Belgian singer and actor. He has worked in theater and television for nearly a decade, winning a prestigious Magritte for best male newcomer in 2019. Alongside his acting success, Mustii is just as passionate about music and is a powerhouse performer. He has recorded 2 solo albums: 21st Century Boy, in tribute to David Bowie - his hero, and The Darkest Night, a personal album about mental health. A true chameleon - artist, singer, actor and performer, Mustii will use his expertise to guide the queens on their stage performances.

Coming later this year, the series will air locally on Tipik and Auvio in Belgium and premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide. This new version of the global franchise, which will air in French with subtitles, joins existing formats across Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland, the UK, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, France, the Philippines and Italy.

Drag Race Belgique is produced in Belgium in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul serving as executive producers on the series.

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

Watch the Ru-Veal here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
PITCH PERFECT Series Scores Second Season Renewal at Peacock Photo
PITCH PERFECT Series Scores Second Season Renewal at Peacock
Peacock’s #1 comedy PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN has been renewed for a second season. The series is based on the hit franchise from Universal Pictures and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Season one featured stars Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil.
VIDEO: Peacock Releases AMBER: THE GIRL BEHIND THE ALERT Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Peacock Releases AMBER: THE GIRL BEHIND THE ALERT Trailer
Peacock hsd announced its latest Original documentary Amber: The Girl Behind The Alert, the true story of the life and aftermath of the kidnapping of Amber Hagerman. The documentary film based on the girl whose tragedy inspired the Amber Alert, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock. Watch the new video trailer now!
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release Photo
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release
Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary by esteemed filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ February 1.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In TeaserVIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In Teaser
January 9, 2023

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Flowers,' in a teaser. 2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.
Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'
January 9, 2023

“Trouble” was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed “Trouble” on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.
Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'
January 9, 2023

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single 'Get High' speaks of a psychedelic experience. Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you’ve heard before. 
Ryan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In MarchRyan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In March
January 9, 2023

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the ‘35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years’, the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, ‘Hell of a Day’, back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.
Big Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen PalmerBig Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen Palmer
January 9, 2023

Developing an affinity for music at a young age, the Ontario native grew up in a musical family, with early influences including John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Elton John, The Eagles, and Bruce Hornsby. Palmer's father bought him a drum kit in elementary school and challenged him to develop an appreciation for not just the sound.
share