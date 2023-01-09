DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Reveals Judge Panel Joining Rita Baga

During RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023, World of Wonder revealed the resident judges joining host, Rita Baga, on the latest international version of the Emmy-award-winning RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE phenomenon - "Drag Race Belgique." Lufy and Mustii will be judging the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the finest Belgian queens all vying to be crowned Belgium's first Drag Race Superstar.

Lufy was one of the first Belgian creators to establish herself on YouTube and has amassed more than 3 million followers across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. As an entrepreneur and content creator, Lufy and her love of aesthetics will bring an expert eye to the fashion and glamor that is synonymous with RuPaul's Drag Race.

Mustii is a Belgian singer and actor. He has worked in theater and television for nearly a decade, winning a prestigious Magritte for best male newcomer in 2019. Alongside his acting success, Mustii is just as passionate about music and is a powerhouse performer. He has recorded 2 solo albums: 21st Century Boy, in tribute to David Bowie - his hero, and The Darkest Night, a personal album about mental health. A true chameleon - artist, singer, actor and performer, Mustii will use his expertise to guide the queens on their stage performances.

Coming later this year, the series will air locally on Tipik and Auvio in Belgium and premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide. This new version of the global franchise, which will air in French with subtitles, joins existing formats across Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland, the UK, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, France, the Philippines and Italy.

Drag Race Belgique is produced in Belgium in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul serving as executive producers on the series.

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

