DR. BIRD'S ADVICE FOR SAD POETS Teams Up With Bring Change To Mind

"Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets", premiering on January 12th on demand everywhere, has announced a partnership with "Bring Change to Mind", an organization recognized by CNN as one of its Heroes of 2020. BC2M, co-founded by Glenn Close, uses storytelling to curate and develop youth programs to encourage a diverse cultural conversation around mental health to end the stigma and discrimination of mental illness.

"Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets" is a dramatic comedy that follows the challenging, wild and humorous life of "James Whitman" played by Lucas Jade Zumann (Anne with an E). James is sixteen and struggling to overcome anxiety and depression while navigating the rapids of high school and a troubled home life. Actor Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), a youth ambassador for BC2M, plays "Martin".

Beginning January 14th, fans of "Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets" will have the opportunity to help our combined efforts as Lucas Jade Zumann will be sending someone the school uniform he wore in the film, and another donor will get the "hipster pants" worn by Chase Stokes. To donate to this great cause, fans will click on the link on the Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets social media pages (@drbirdsadvicemovie) and be directed to the Bringchange2mind.org site.

Fans will find a donation button with options to donate $5, $10, and upwards, and are able to donate as many times as they like. For every $5 incremental donation, their name will be entered into a digital database ($5 gets 1 name in the database, $50 gets 10 names into the database) to be randomly selected on February 14th. Names will be announced on our social media pages. Simply select the amount you wish to donate, click on the button, select the pulldown window "in honor of Dr. Bird's Advice - Chase", or "in honor of Dr. Bird's Advice - Lucas", and enter your information. 100% of donations will go directly to Bring Change to Mind to continue to bring their message to the world about ending the stigma of mental illnesse