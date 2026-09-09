Photos: DOM JUAN to Play LeFrak Center at Lakeside

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Molière in the Park, the Brooklyn-based theater company, is bringing Dom Juan, the French playwright's play, to the LeFrak Center at Lakeside. The production will transform LeFrak's outdoor rink into a stage.















Phoneboy

Jukebox the Ghost

The Happy Fits

Boating



Splash Pad



The production is directed by Drama Desk nominee Lucie Tiberghien, a recipient of the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters). The production features just three actors taking on more than 10 characters, accompanied by live original cello music from Drama Desk-nominated composer Jonathan Moore.

MIP is 'founded on the belief that access to the arts benefits all, individually and collectively.' In keeping with that mission, there is no cost for tickets, making its productions accessible to all.

Performances run from September 6-27.

About the LeFrak Center at Lakeside

The LeFrak Center at Lakeside is a year-round destination in Prospect Park, Brooklyn's Backyard, which is stewarded by Prospect Park Alliance, the non-profit organization that sustains the park in partnership with the City. Lakeside offers a wide range of seasonal activities for families and the community — from ice skating and hockey in the winter months to roller skating, boating, pickleball and water play in the spring through fall.

The LeFrak Center is operated by Ekstein Development Group, whose founder, Erik Ekstein, is a dedicated guitarist. His projects include BQE Studios, a network of affordable production facilities for musicians and creatives throughout New York. Learn more at prospectpark.org/lakeside or lakeside.prospectpark.org

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