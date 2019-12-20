DOCTOR SLEEP Coming to Blu-Ray & Digital in January

Dec. 20, 2019  
According to The Collider, "Doctor Sleep" is coming out digitally January 21. It will contain up to 30 minutes of new footage.

Director Mike Flanagan announced the director's cut on Twitter. See the tweet below!

"Doctor Sleep" is a sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining." With the 30 minutes of new footage, its run time will reach around three hours.

Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson star in the film.

The film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on February 4.

