DOCTOR SLEEP Coming to Blu-Ray & Digital in January

According to The Collider, "Doctor Sleep" is coming out digitally January 21. It will contain up to 30 minutes of new footage.

Director Mike Flanagan announced the director's cut on Twitter. See the tweet below!

"Doctor Sleep" is a sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining." With the 30 minutes of new footage, its run time will reach around three hours.

Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson star in the film.

The film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on February 4.

The Director's Cut of #DoctorSleep (TRT 180 mins) lands on Digital (4K streaming) 1/21, and on Blu-ray (with 4K UHD Theatrical Cut) on 2/4. Hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/3hxyr6kCEk - Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 19, 2019

Read the original story at The Collider.





