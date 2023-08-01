DISENCHANTMENT to End With

All 10 episodes of the final installment of Disenchantment will premiere on Friday, September 1st on Netflix.

It all endeth here. Disenchantment will return for an epic finale with part five.

All 10 episodes of the final installment of Disenchantment will premiere on Friday, September 1st on Netflix.

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.

The series features THE VOICE talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West.

Watch the trailer here:



