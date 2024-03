DISAPPEAR COMPLETELY Hits Netflix Next Month - Watch The Trailer Here!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Directed by Luis Javier Henaine, Disappear Completely stars Harold Torres, Teté Espinoza, Fermín Martínez, Vicky Araico, Norma Reyna, Quetzalli Cortés in a twisty thriller that received rave reviews following its critically-acclaimed premiere at Fantastic Fest.



DISAPPEAR COMPLETELY

Release Date: April 12th, 2024

Distributor: Netflix

Director: Luis Javier Henaine

Screenwriters: Ricardo Aguado-Fentanes, Luis Javier Henaine

Cast: Harold Torres, Teté Espinoza, Fermín Martínez, Vicky Araico, Norma Reyna, Quetzalli Cortés Producers: Pablo Zimbrón Alva, Luis Javier Henaine, Gerardo Gatica

Runtime: 103 minutes

Synopsis: After visiting a crime scene, an ambitious and insensitive TABLOID crime photographer falls victim to a mysterious illness that makes him lose his five senses one by one.