DINO-LIGHT: A Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure to Play Queens Theatre

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Queens Theatre is presenting DINO-LIGHT: A Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure on Sunday, March 21st at 1:00 PM & 4:00 PM at The Shulman Theater. Tickets are $25-$35.

DINO-LIGHT, formerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur, was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp.

In this original storyline, a famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love.

This glow-in-the-dark adventure is visually amazing and has been praised for its cutting edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance by audiences all over the world.

Event Details

Sunday, March 21st at 1:00 PM & 4:00 PM

The Shulman Theater

Tickets: $25-$35

Free parking is available at the theatre, and free shuttle service is available from the Mets-Willets Pt. 7 train for one hour before and after every performance.

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