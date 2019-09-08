DIE IN A GUNFIGHT Adds Travis Fimmel

Deadline reports that actor Travis Fimmel will star opposite Olivia Munn (in talks), Alexandra Daddario, and Diego Boneta in action romance "Die in a Gunfight."

Die in a Gunfight is the story of a young guy (Boneta) who falls for the daughter (Daddario) of his father's nemesis in New York City. Fimmel will play a love sick Texan hitman hell bent on revenge.

Collin Schiffli will direct the upcoming film, with a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (known for writing "Ant-Man and the Wasp").

Fimmel starred on "Vikings," playing Ragnar Lothbrok. Other film credits include work in Warcraft: The Beginning, Lean on Pete, Maggie's Plan and A&E's The Beast.

Read the original story on Deadline.





