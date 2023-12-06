DICKS: THE MUSICL, PRISCILLA to Stream on Max With New A24 Agreement

The HBO and Max brands announced a multiyear pay-1 U.S. output deal with A24 that brings the award-winning entertainment company’s theatrical film slate exclusively to Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO, Max and Cinemax.

Among the films to be available under the new deal are Sofia Coppola’s award-winning Priscilla starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, Kristoffer Borgli’s Nicolas Cage starrer Dream Scenario and Sean Durkin’s upcoming release The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Movies included in the pay-1 output agreement include* Dicks: The Musical, Priscilla, Dream Scenario, The Zone of Interest, Stop Making Sense (2023), The Iron Claw, Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, and more.

The two companies have additionally extended their licensing deal to continue bringing the entertainment company’s robust and award-winning library of movies to HBO & Max viewer’s screens. Between the existing and new library of A24 films, subscribers will have access to more than one hundred A24 titles over the term of the agreement. The expanded selection of critically acclaimed films includes Everything Everywhere All at Once, Uncut Gems, The Whale, Past Lives, and more.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” said Royce Battleman, EVP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

*All dates and films are subject to change.

Dicks: The Musical

Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

Priscilla

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Dream Scenario

Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.

The Zone of Interest

The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Stop Making Sense (2023)

The greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense brings to the screen Talking Heads at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December 1983: David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison, alongside an ecstatic ensemble of supporting musicians. Renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme (Silence of the Lambs) captures the band at their exhilarating best, in this new and complete restoration for the film's 40th anniversary.

The Iron Claw

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

Love Lies Bleeding

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.