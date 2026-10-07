DEVOUR to Arrive in Select Theaters and on Digital

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Epic Pictures and Dread, the genre specialty releasing label of Epic, announced the October 9th release of DEVOUR, a supernatural horror film from director Scott B. Hansen (Bad Candy, The Possession Experiment), written by Desiree Hansen (Bad Candy). Combining heavy metal, vampires, cannibals, witchcraft and werewolf horror into one blood-soaked night of mayhem, the film stars KateLynn E. Newberry, Gus Langley, Alex Lucchesi, Chelsea LeSage, Gaven Wilde and Heidi Shepherd, vocalist for the heavy metal band Butcher Babies.

DEVOUR will be available in select theaters October 9 and on digital platforms starting October 13.

In the vein of Deathgasm, DEVOUR follows an all-girl heavy metal band left stranded after a disastrous gig. When the musicians encounter a woman in danger, they find themselves trapped in a remote town controlled by a powerful warlock and populated by cannibals, vampires and a deadly werewolf. With nowhere to run and an increasingly bizarre collection of supernatural enemies closing in, the band is forced to tap into dark powers of its own to have any chance of surviving until morning.

Mixing the energy of heavy metal with an anything-goes approach to supernatural horror, DEVOUR throws its characters into a world where seemingly every nightmare is real. Hansen, whose previous horror feature Bad Candy became an award-winning festival favorite, returns to the genre with an ambitious collision of monster movie, occult horror and bloody survival thriller, driven by a group of women who refuse to become easy prey.

Central to the film's approach is an extensive use of practical creature and gore effects, bringing its cannibals, vampires and werewolves to life physically on set through handcrafted creature suits, prosthetics, makeup and animatronics rather than relying primarily on digital effects. The creature and practical FX were led by veteran designer Wayne Anderson, whose credits include Stranger Things, IT: Chapter One, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Avatar: The Way of Water and The Tomorrow War. A former finalist on Syfy's Face Off, Anderson worked with the OX FX team to create the film's creatures and practical gore, giving DEVOUR a tactile, old-school horror aesthetic in which the monsters share the physical space with the cast.

The film has already built momentum on the genre festival circuit, earning more than a dozen festival selections and multiple honors, including Best Feature, Best Director and Best Vampire Feature at the Freakshow Horror Film Festival. DEVOUR was also an Official Selection of the Atlanta Horror Film Festival and Days of the Dead, and received additional attention through an endorsement on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast.

DEVOUR was directed by Scott B. Hansen, written by Desiree Hansen, and produced by Ryan Shelor, Desiree Hansen and Scott Hansen. The film stars KateLynn E. Newberry, Gus Langley, Alex Lucchesi, Chelsea LeSage, Gaven Wilde and Heidi Shepherd.

Hansen previously directed the award-winning horror anthology Bad Candy, starring Zach Galligan and Corey Taylor, as well as The Possession Experiment, starring Bill Moseley. A filmmaker with deep roots in the music world, Hansen has also directed hundreds of music videos and commercials, working with artists including Meshuggah, Willie Nelson, Motionless in White, A Day to Remember, Ill Niño and Fear Factory. His background in both horror and music comes together in DEVOUR, where the identity of the band and the film's supernatural world are closely intertwined.

About the Film

Directed by: Scott B. Hansen (Bad Candy, Until It Hurts, The Asphalt Ballad of Lenny Disco)

Written by: Desiree Hansen (Bad Candy)

Produced by: Ryan Shelor, Desiree Hansen, Scott B. Hansen

Starring: KateLynn E. Newberry (Cape Fear, Clint Eastwood's Juror #2, Hulu's Mike), Gus Langley (Day of Reckoning), Alexandra Lucchesi (Jack Reacher 2: Never Go Back, Bad Candy), Chelsea LeSage (21st Century Demon Hunter), Gaven Wilde (The Righteous Gemstones, Halloween Kills), Heidi Shepherd (vocalist for band Butcher Babies)

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Independent

Distributor: Epic Pictures

Run Time: 113 minutes

About Epic Pictures + Dread

Founded in 2007, Epic Pictures is an independent content studio with the mission of delivering best-in-class genre entertainment 'for fans, by fans.' Epic Pictures produces, finances, and distributes approximately twenty-thirty independent genre films a year. In 2013, the company established Epic Pictures Releasing, its U.S.-focused distribution division. In 2017, Epic launched its genre film label, Dread, a recognized name in horror. In 2020, Epic launched DreadXP, its video game production and publishing division in collaboration with some of the most innovative developers in the independent gaming space.

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