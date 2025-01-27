DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA Sets Digital Release

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. reform their unlikely duo when Den of Thieves 2: Pantera arrives on Premium Video on Demand on January 28 from Lionsgate.

Written and directed by Christian Gudegast (London Has Fallen), Den of Thieves 2: Pantera returns to everything fans loved about the original film, while answering unresolved questions and diving deeper into the lives of each character.



Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera stars Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: KING of the Monsters), who return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick (Butler) is back on THE HUNT in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves through the infamous Panther mafia, and their plot to pull off a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.



On January 28, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will be available to buy for $24.99 and rent for $19.99(for a 48-hour period) on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.



On March 4, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will be available for $42.99 on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital), $39.99 on Blu-ray™ (+ DVD + Digital), and $29.96 on DVD.



Also on March 4, the DEN OF THIEVES COLLECTION Combo Pack will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital) exclusively from Lionsgate Limited (www.lionsgatelimited.com) for $59.99. This collection contains two SteelBooks® (for DEN OF THIEVES: DIRECTOR’S CUT and DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA) in one package, with the first film making its debut in 4K. This special-edition collection contains exclusive art by Justin Erickson (Phantom City Creative), previously released bonus features from the first film, the Lionsgate Limited Extra “Establishing Shot with Christian Gudegast,” and special features from Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.