DEEPWELLS MANSION MACABRE Film Festival Will Screen Horror on Halloween

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The Deepwells Mansion Macabre Film Festival will take place on October 31, 2026 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Deepwells Mansion in St. James. The inaugural event will screen more than 25 independent films in the horror genre at the historic venue.

'When I walked into the space, I said this 181 year-old mansion needs to be a venue for filmmakers in some capacity,' says creative director Jaret Martino, of Kings Park. 'Because of all the ghost stories attached to the mansion, it made sense to do a thriller/horror film festival. We hope to make it an annual.'

The event will include a red carpet entrance, film screenings, a haunted mansion experience, light snacks and refreshments, and a costume contest with a gift basket prize.

Event Details

October 31, 2026 from 6:00pm-10:00pm

Deepwells Mansion, Deepwells Farm Historical Society, 2 Taylor Lane, Saint James, NY 11780

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