DECADES TV Network Remembers Doris Day with THE DORIS DAY SHOW Weekend Binge Marathon

DECADES TV Network will honor the life and career of late Hollywood legend Doris Day with a weekend binge of The Doris Day Show. Starting Saturday, May 25 at 1:00PM ET, DECADES will present 68 episodes of the beloved sitcom airing back to back through Monday, May 27 at 7:00AM ET.

Day began her career in show business in the early 1940s as a vocalist for swing troupe Les Brown's Band, where she recorded the wartime hits Sentimental Journey and My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time. By the 1950s and after numerous Top 10 Billboard hits, Day became one of the highest paid singers of her time.

Her music success quickly transferred to the big screen when she landed her first leading Hollywood film role in the 1948 musical Romance on the High Seas. With her sultry vocals and innocent, "all-American girl" persona, Day went on to star in several box office hits including Young at Heart with Frank Sinatra, Love Me or Leave Me with James Cagney, and the Alfred Hitchcock film The Man Who Knew Too Much with James Stewart. The latter film was Day's tenth Top 10 box office hit and earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Que Será, Será (Whatever Will Be, Will Be), the eventual theme song for The Doris Day Show. In 1959, Day starred in Pillow Talk, her first of three films with lifelong friend Rock Hudson, and earned her only Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

In 1968, Day transitioned to television in The Doris Day Show. Remembered for its ever-changing premise and cast, the cheery series served as the legend's last major on screen performance. Originally formatted as a rural, family-centric sitcom with Day in the role of a widowed mother of two young sons, the series changed abruptly in Season 4 as Day took on the role of a single, career woman in an attempt to keep up with changing audience sensibilities of the early 1970s.

After retiring from the industry, Day devoted her time advocating for animal rights through the Doris Day Animal Foundation and the Doris Day Animal League. Day was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004.

Viewers can see our complete schedule and find out where to watch by visiting www.decades.com.

