DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Digital Release Breaks Fandango at Home Record as Best First-Day Seller of 2024

Fandango at Home, Fandango’s leading video-on-demand streaming service, announced that the digital release of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has become the best first-day seller of 2024. Deadpool & Wolverine is available to buy for $29.99 or rent for $24.99.

“It is no surprise that Deadpool & Wolverine continues to smash records across Fandango services well after its initial theatrical release in July,” said Cameron Douglas, SVP of Home Entertainment at Fandango. “We are thrilled to see so many fans rushing to relive the excitement that Deadpool & Wolverine gave us, in the comfort of their homes.”

The arrival of the wildly popular superhero film on Fandango at Home has been highly anticipated, to say the least! Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is both Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer and Verified Hot on the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes, resonating with fans and critics alike. The film also broke numerous box office records on Fandango during its original theatrical run, smashing Fandango’s record for the most opening weekend ticket sales of all time for an R-rated title, as well as the record for the best opening weekend ticket sales of 2024.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine also took the #1 spot as the most anticipated summer movie in Fandango's 2024 Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study of over 6,000 moviegoers.

To add to the excitement, fans can add the Deadpool 3-Movie Collection to their Fandango at Home library which includes Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), to own the entire trilogy for $49.99.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine and the Deadpool 3-Movie Collection are available to purchase on Fandango at Home today.

About Fandango at Home

Photo Credit: Disney

