DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Coming to Disney+ in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LFG! Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest-grossing Rated-R film of all time, makes its streaming debut on Disney+ November 12.

Certified-Fresh and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes™ and celebrated by critics as “just really f*cking fun” (Kristy Puchko, Mashable), “fires on all cylinders, and one viewing is not enough” (Pete Hammond, Deadline), and “The Greatest Film Ever Made” (Ryan Reynolds), the Disney+ release goes far beyond the fourth wall with hilarious and insightful filmmaker commentary featuring director/producer/writer, Shawn Levy, and star/producer/writer, Ryan Reynolds.

Plus, strap on your unicorn onesies, because bathrooms at multiple sports arenas are receiving a serious upgrade today. Why? Because they’re the sacred stalls where all the magic goes down—literally. So, grab your TP and brace yourself to dive headfirst into Deadpool & Wolverine greatness!

Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Marvel

Comments