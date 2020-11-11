DEADLY ENGINEERING & IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING Premiere Nov. 11 on The Science Channel

The two shows return for new seasons.

Behind each seemingly impossible marvel of modern engineering is a trail of mistakes, missteps, lessons learned, and historical trailblazers who are responsible for pioneering new building techniques and taking risks that push the boundaries of innovation. At its best, extraordinary engineering can showcase human ingenuity in ways that defy what we once thought impossible. At its worst, even the most minute miscalculation can cost millions in both dollars and lives.

With the return of two Science Channel series, DEADLY ENGINEERING and IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING, viewers travel worldwide to discover remarkable engineering feats that prove impossible, and witness some of engineering's greatest successes and failures through expert analysis, archived footage, and witness interviews.

An all-new season of DEADLY ENGINEERING premieres Wednesday, November 11 at 9 pm ET/PT on Science Channel, followed by an all-new season of IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING at 10 pm ET/PT. In addition to watching DEADLY ENGINEERING and IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING on Science Channel, viewers can join the conversation on social media by following Science Channel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and using the hashtags #DeadlyEngineering and #ImpossibleEngineering.

On this season of DEADLY ENGINEERING, experts deep dive into the events behind infamous ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES such as the VSS Enterprise crash, Fukushima, Exxon Valdez, Grenfell Tower, and Three Mile Island, as well as notable disasters including the Flint, Michigan Water Crisis, the Piper Alpha Oil Rig explosion and the San Jose mine collapse in Chile. Using state of the art graphics and recounting harrowing witness accounts, viewers will get a never before seen look at the fatal missteps behind these calamities and learn new theories as to why these disasters came to be.

In the upcoming season of IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING, experts celebrate the record-breaking buildings, ships and spacecrafts that push the limits of what's possible and reveal how these mega-structures are built and operated. In the season premiere, engineers and test pilots attempt the first ever flight on the impossibly huge Stratolaunch, a one-of-a-kind aircraft carrier designed to lift rockets and high-speed super sonic planes into the stratosphere. In China, engineers must divert water from the wet south to the bone-dry north - and do so over the distance that is equal to traveling from New York to Los Angeles. The project, known as the South-To-North Water Diversion project, will provide water to millions of people and break boundaries as engineers attempt to accomplish the project relying on gravity alone. Also this season, in the southern Scottish countryside, a bizarre mega-machine capable of lifting large boats between two canals has appeared on the ancient landscape. Experts investigate the ground-breaking engineering behind this unique machine and how it made and how it made the route from the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to their largest city, Glasgow, navigable by boat.

DEADLY ENGINEERING is produced for Science Channel by SWR Media and Intermission Film in association with Dash Pictures and DCD Rights. For SWR Media, Daniel Sharp is Executive Producer. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is Supervising Producer and Jennifer Gross is Producer. IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING is produced by Twofour Broadcast for Science Channel. For Twofour, executive producer is Neil Edwards and series producer is Jonney Steven. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer and Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer.

