Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DC Films & Series Available to Stream on HBO Max This Month

Article Pixel

Get ready for DC FanDome with DC films & series available to stream on HBO Max.

Aug. 20, 2020  

DC Films & Series Available to Stream on HBO Max This Month

Whether you prefer Christian Bale or George Clooney as Batman, or Margot Robbie or Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, HBO Max has you covered with a huge selection of DC titles from the 1970s to now, all available to help you get ready for DC FanDome on August 22.

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes is a 24-hour, virtual fan experience which brings the universe of DC to life and features the stars, filmmakers, and creators behind its biggest films, TV series, games and comics. On Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. PDT, Warner Bros. will welcome fans everywhere into the DC FanDome - a free virtual fan experience where no badge is required.

Below, we've highlighted a few of the DC films and TV shows available to stream on HBO Max. It would be great if you could include these series and films in any streaming roundups you're writing or sharing on social. Linked here are photos you can include in your articles or social posts.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
  • Nancy Opel to Star in the World Premiere Musical THE SUFFRAGIST
  • 9 Rachel Bay Jones Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Natalie Douglas' Birdland Concert!