DC FanDome Announces Packed 24-Hour Lineup

The virtual event kicks off with Wonder Woman 1984 at 1:00pm ET on August 22.

Comic Con gatherings may seem like a fantasy of the past with quarantine restrictions still in place, but DC is bringing the Halls to you. All the comic book entertainment action is going virtual with 24 full hours of DC movies, TV, and gaming content.

Here are a few must-see highlights from the lineup:

Wonder Woman 1984 - Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 - 1:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins join forces with Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz to celebrate the fans in a big way. They will answer questions from fans from all over the world, talk fan art and cosplay, and reveal an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film - plus a few more surprises! 25 min

Black Adam - Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 - 6:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

Star of the first-ever Black Adam feature film Dwayne Johnson sets the stage for the story and tone of the new movie with a fans-first Q&A...and a few surprises. 15 min

Aquaman - Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 - 7:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

Aquaman director James Wan and King Orm himself, Patrick Wilson, take a deep dive into the world of Atlantis that Wan created, revealing their favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the largest DC movie ever! 10 min

The Snyder Cut of Justice League - Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 - 1:45 AM

Hall of Heroes

Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen. 25 min

SHAZAM! - Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 - 3:30 AM

Hall of Heroes

Zac Levi and the cast can't tell you s#&t! Sworn to secrecy on the new script for their upcoming movie, Zac and a few of his SHAZAM! castmates talk with the Philippines' #1 DC fan, Gino Quillamor, about what the next movie might be about, while commenting on everything from panels to the other Zack's cut - and even have a few surprise guests drop in! 10 min

Sign up (for free!) at DC FanDome to view the full schedule.

