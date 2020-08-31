DAVID BLAINE ASCENSION Streams Sept. 2

The change is pending weather conditions.

"David Blaine Ascension" multi-hour global livestream of his groundbreaking research and discovery flight will move from NYC/NJ to happen for the first time live from Arizona on Wednesday, September 2nd at 6:00am PT, pending weather conditions. Watch David Blaine's announcement video HERE (or click on the video below) for more information.

For the latest updates, visit David Blaine's Youtube Channel and SET A REMINDER on the watch page. Viewers can also stay up-to-date by following @davidblaine (Twitter, Instagram) and @youtube (Twitter, Instagram).

David Blaine will redefine magic once again by partnering with Youtube Originals for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction.

Blaine will bring wonder, hope and untethered possibility as he launches from Arizona and journeys across the skyline on a research and discovery test flight for his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet, only on Youtube and sponsored by Verizon in the U.S.

Watch the announcement here:

