DAUGHTERS OF DC Reaches Top Ten On Apple Fiction Podcasts Chart

New episodes drop every Tuesday for the political thriller scripted podcast series.

Einhorn's Epic Productions & iHeartRadio have announces that Daughters of DC, a new, 12-episode YA political thriller scripted podcast series, has reached the Top Ten on the Apple Podcasts Chart for Fiction Podcasts today, October 7, 2020.

New episodes of Daughters of DC are available to download every Tuesday on all podcast platforms, including iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. More information about the podcast and links to download the first three episodes can be found at www.daughtersofdc.com.

"I'm so thrilled that people are enjoying this important and fun story about girls and politics," shared creator/producer Heather Einhorn. "I'm especially proud of my team and their amazing work to produce the podcast during a pandemic."

The voice cast for Daughters of DC is led by Kimberly Woods ("Westworld") as Jaymes Parker, Melissa van der Schyff (Bonnie and Clyde) as Peyton Blackburn, Thalia Romina (Liz Swados's Political Snorts) as Natalie Rosenberg and Suzie Yeung ("Kemono Friends") as Celia Liu. Daughters of DC will also feature a cameo appearance from writer, actress and author Franchesca Ramsey. Additional cast members include Ogie Banks, Kay Bess, Vic Chao, Feodor Chin, Darin De Paul, Paul Guyet, Yuri Lowenthal, Brandon Middleton, Stephanie Sheh, Richard Tatum, Jeannie Tirado, Andia Winslow, Marshall York and JB Blanc.

Set at a fictional Washington DC prep school, Jaymes, the tech savvy daughter of the first black woman Speaker of The House, and her three friends share their deepest, darkest secrets on a secret app. When the girls, all from opposite ends of the political spectrum, are hacked they're thrust into a global conspiracy that threatens to expose DC's most influential families.

Daughters of DC was created and executive produced by Heather Einhorn and Adam Staffaroni, the Einhorn's Epic Productions team behind Lethal Lit: A Tig Torres Mystery and the upcoming graphic novel, The Curie Society, for The MIT Press. The writing team, led by Sasha Stewart ("The Fix," "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore"), includes: Louis Kornfeld ("The Truth" - Sarah Award Winner), Tyler English-Beckwith (Mingus), Charu Sinha (New York Magazine) and Adam Staffaroni (Lethal Lit). Daughters of DC was directed by JB Blanc ("Barry," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul"). The podcast is executive produced by iHeartRadio and produced by Aroop Sanakkayala.

Daughters of DC has partnered with Rock the Vote to spread awareness about the importance of voting and building the political power of young voters everywhere. Rock the Vote's voting resources are available at www.DaughtersofDC.com, where listeners can check their voter registration status and find their local polling places. In addition, a percentage of all Daughters of DC merchandise sales is being donated to Rock the Vote.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You