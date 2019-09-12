DATELINE NBC Launches First True-Crime Podcast Hosted By Keith Morrison

Dateline NBC will launch the series' first ever true-crime original podcast hosted by Keith Morrison to kick off Dateline's 28th season. The six-episode series, The Thing About Pam, debuts September 18 and features the unbelievable story of how the murder of Betsy Faria set off a chain of events that would leave one man dead, another man implicated and a diabolical scheme exposed.

Morrison takes listeners behind the scenes of each unfolding chapter in the case, including why Betsy's friend, Pamela Hupp, impersonated a real-life Dateline producer to lure a man to her home before murdering him. The all-new podcast reveals what happens when a true crime program becomes part of the story.

Dateline has reported on this multi-layered story for over five years, interviewing key players in the case along the way. The first two episodes will be available for download and streaming on any podcast platform on September 18, with the additional four premiering the following week.

Additionally, Dateline will begin its new season on September 27 at 9p.m. ET/8pm CT with all-new two-hour episodes.

From Dateline NBC, The Thing About Pam is produced by Cathy Singer and Christine Fillmore, with associate producer Jackie Montalvo. Susan Nalle oversees digital programming. Adam Gorfain is the senior broadcast producer. Liz Cole is the executive producer and David Corvo is the senior executive producer. At NBC News, Steve Lickteig is the executive producer of podcasts and Barbara Raab is the senior producer of podcasts. From production company Neon Hum Media, Mary Knauf is the producer, Natalie Rinn is the associate producer and Catherine Saint Louis is the senior editor. Jonathan Hirsch is the executive producer.





