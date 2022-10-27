DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Halloween Episode Performance Lineup
“Dancing with the Stars” will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+.
The ballroom transforms for A HAUNTING "Halloween Night" as the nine remaining couples perform bewitching new routines. As an extra trick (or treat), the contestants are split into groups to compete in a terrifying team dance. "Dancing with the Stars" will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.
Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to "Night Crawling" by Miley Cyrus ft. Billy Idol. "Halloween Night" will bring back (from the dead) the fan-favorite team dance competition:
Team Wicked - "The Witches Are Back" from Hocus Pocus 2
Vinny & Koko, Shangela & Gleb, Gabby & Val, Heidi & Artem and Jordin & Brandon
Team Scream - "Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Trevor & Emma, Charli & Mark, Wayne & Witney and Daniel & Britt
Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.
"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Dancing With the Stars Halloween Episode Performance
Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Contemporary to "Halloween Theme" by District 78
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform an Argentine Tango to "Tanguera" by Fabio Hager Sexteto
Heidi D'Amelio ("The D'Amelio Show") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Tango to "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" by Måneskin
TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Contemporary to "Ghost (Acoustic)" by Justin Bieber
Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Paso Doble to "bury a friend" by Billie Eilish
Vinny Guadagnino ("Jersey Shore") and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Paso Doble to "Get Ghost" by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit & A$AP Ferg
Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Jazz to "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift
Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to "Oogie Boogie's Song" by Ed Ivory & Ken Page
Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform an Argentine Tango to "Shivers" by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn
After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 26, 2022
EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team.
THE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on Netflix
October 26, 2022
Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
The Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' Album
October 26, 2022
Specializing in an honest, authentic style of roots rock/AAA/Americana-steeped sound, The Jorgensens’ have earned a loyal fanbase and press adulation for their signature steel-sharp musicianship, honey-soaked harmonizations, and relatable lyrics, which have drawn comparisons to Delaney and Bonnie and Alabama Shakes.
Retired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQ
October 26, 2022
Tracks on Deck the Halls were produced by David “DQ” Quinones (producer /writer for Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj to name a few), Johnny Black (producer / writer working with the likes of Jessie J, Estelle, Daughtry, Mr. Probz, and Tamia) and Jon Waller. The EP features two original songs, 'Santa Don’t Let Me Down' and 'At Christmas.'
Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'
October 26, 2022
Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, its Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet.