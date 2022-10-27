DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Halloween Episode Performance Lineup

The ballroom transforms for A HAUNTING "Halloween Night" as the nine remaining couples perform bewitching new routines. As an extra trick (or treat), the contestants are split into groups to compete in a terrifying team dance. "Dancing with the Stars" will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to "Night Crawling" by Miley Cyrus ft. Billy Idol. "Halloween Night" will bring back (from the dead) the fan-favorite team dance competition:

Team Wicked - "The Witches Are Back" from Hocus Pocus 2

Vinny & Koko, Shangela & Gleb, Gabby & Val, Heidi & Artem and Jordin & Brandon

Team Scream - "Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Trevor & Emma, Charli & Mark, Wayne & Witney and Daniel & Britt

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Dancing With the Stars Halloween Episode Performance

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Contemporary to "Halloween Theme" by District 78

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform an Argentine Tango to "Tanguera" by Fabio Hager Sexteto

Heidi D'Amelio ("The D'Amelio Show") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Tango to "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" by Måneskin

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Contemporary to "Ghost (Acoustic)" by Justin Bieber

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Paso Doble to "bury a friend" by Billie Eilish

Vinny Guadagnino ("Jersey Shore") and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Paso Doble to "Get Ghost" by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit & A$AP Ferg

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Jazz to "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to "Oogie Boogie's Song" by Ed Ivory & Ken Page

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform an Argentine Tango to "Shivers" by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.