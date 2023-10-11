DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances

“Disney100 Night” will air TUESDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT).

Oct. 11, 2023

It’s a magical day in the ballroom! The 11 remaining couples get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. The evening is set to be full of timeless performances to songs from beloved soundtracks of Disney’s most cherished films.

“Disney100 Night” will air TUESDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Pro dancers will perform an opening number that will be sure to be THE TALK of the town to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” choreographed by Christopher Scott, with partner dances including Contemporary, Paso Doble, Jazz, Quickstep, Viennese Waltz or Waltz.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EDT/CDT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text).

Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

As part of “Disney100 Night,” Hyundai created a special IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, featuring unique Disney-inspired design elements and wheels. This commemorative vehicle is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between an auto manufacturer and Walt Disney Imagineering.

That’s not all. Disney’s all-new movie “Wish” and “Dancing with the Stars” are making wishes come true with the “Wishes Come True Sweepstakes!” Fans can enter at WishTheMovie.com/DWTS for a chance to win a trip for four to the “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 finale in Los Angeles. “Wish” arrives in theaters Nov. 22.

Dancing With the Stars Disney Night Lineup

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Jazz to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella.” 
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Un Poco Loco” from “Coco.”
Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Contemporary to “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.”
Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.”
Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”
GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.” 
NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo.”
Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from “Toy Story.”
“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from “Lady and the Tramp.”
Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from “Fantasia.”

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



