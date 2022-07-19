DADDY'S EYES Added to Oscar-Qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival

Drew Ann Rosenberg's latest short film DADDY'S EYES, will make its local premiere at this year's LA Shorts International Film Festival July 21-28, 2022.

The film will screen on Wednesday, July 27th @ 7:45PM at the Laemmle Noho in North Hollywood. Now in its 26th year, the LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest short film festivals in the world.

The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain.

DADDY'S EYES stars Susannah B, India Carney, Cassius Wills, P.L. Brown, Paulina Nguyen and Willam Belli. The evocative, moody drama of reminiscence tells the story of singer Lola (Susannah B) who lost her daughter LaDona (Carney) to child services years before.

LaDona is now a multi-Grammy winning singer who is seeking to find her birth mother. Lola still sings in local jazz bars despite being addicted to drugs. The baby's father is with her as a reminder, but only in her mind. A 23 and me search by LaDona's manager uncovers her mother's identity and the stage is set for a bittersweet reunion.

The story is inspired by the music of Susannah Blinkoff (aka Susannah B). DADDY'S EYES is produced by Drew Ann and John K. Anderson, and written by Anderson; additional talent includes director of photography Byron Werner, editor Steven Nevius, production designer Kelsey Wright, and costume designer Danielle "Dani" Brown. Music was scored by John Ballinger, with additional music production by Mike Farrell.

Drew Ann grew up in Princeton, New Jersey and graduated from Brown University. She began her career in the arts working in off-Broadway theatre in New York City and as a classically trained singer. Her directorial debut, "SEX AND A GIRL", starring Genevieve Bujold, Alison Lohman, Robert Hays, Ellen Greene, Soleil Moon Frye and Angela Gots, premiered at Santa Barbara International Film Festival and aired on Showtime and Lifetime Networks.

Follow THE PROFIT also premiered at Santa Barbara and was released theatrically, starring Tom Noonan, David Conrad, John Diehl, Diane Venora, and Annie Burgstead. Drew Ann wrote and directed the short film, DAYBREAK, which received an LA Emmy. Her short film, AMY'S GIFT, won four awards at various film festivals. She is currently in development on the feature BUCK JACKSON, written by Anderson, BIKEHER, an independent feature, as well as the feature version of DADDY'S EYES.Drew Ann previously worked as an Assistant Director on six Academy Award-winning films, as well as seven movies for HBO and multiple TV series.

John K Anderson was winner of best film and best script at the 48 hour film project for "Scared Slim". He was also a series writer on Guilty Or Innocent, an episodic based on real-life cases from the Innocence Project. He also wrote and co-produced the horror film, Maneater starring Dean Cain. John was writer/director on the movie, This Town and short film Corgi Conspiracy, which also premiered at Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Susannah B is an accomplished singer-songwriter, screenwriter and actor. A Los Angeles resident for most of her adult life, Susannah (aka Susannah Blinkoff) grew up in Manhattan as the daughter of well-known Broadway composer/lyricist Carol Hall. From an early age, Susannah was acting off-Broadway and singing professionally in NYC clubs.

At Brown University, she met her longtime friend, director Drew Ann Rosenberg. As an actor, Susannah has appeared on Broadway and in film and TV. She co-wrote the film BELLYFRUIT and collaborated on the title song with composer/producer Stephen Bray (Madonna, THE COLOR PURPLE). She is currently writing a comedic musical TV series with author Annabelle Gurwitch.

As a singer, Susannah B has performed at many clubs in L.A. including Hotel Café and Catalina Jazz Club. She has released six albums of her own pop songs as well as an album of retro jazz standards. Most recently, Susannah B released an EP of techno house remixes with DJ/producer j. wells and the duo have a new electronic single "Moon & Sand" dropping later this summer.