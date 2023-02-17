Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two

Alongside starring as Miranda Hobbs, Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT...

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

"Double duty for [And Just Like That]. I'm thrilled to be back in the director's chair for Season 2," Nixon stated in an Instagram post from the set.

The season one cast also included Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus the addition of Tony Danza.

USA TODAY praised AND JUST LIKE THAT... as "sharp" and "vibrant," while IndieWire hailed it a "whirlwind of haute couture, budding romance and fervent friendship" and The Chicago Sun Times highlighted its "excellent performances."

Executive producers were Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Directors also included King, Gillian Robespierre, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max