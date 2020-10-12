Critics Choice Association Announces Inaugural CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

Including awards for Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation films.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) is pleased to announce the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. The awards presentation, which will be produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, will air as a television special on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (8:00-10:00pm ET).

"The time has come to recognize the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows," said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. "We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at The CW to bring these beloved genres to the forefront and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve."

"We're excited to broadcast the first Critics Choice Super Awards at The CW to showcase and celebrate the excellence in often overlooked genres during the entertainment industry's award season," said Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Development, The CW, who also oversees alternative and special programming. "We look forward to bringing viewers an exciting event filled with the films, series and stars they are most passionate about."

The window of eligibility for the Super Awards is January 1 - December 31, 2020. Eligible movies and series can now be submitted here: https://supersubmissions.criticschoice.com/

CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS TIMELINE

Honoring the finest in film and television achievement in the most popular genres of entertainment in 2020

October 12, 2020 - Submissions open

November 8, 2020 - Submissions close

November 9, 2020 - Nomination Committees begin consideration

November 19, 2020 - Critics Choice Super Awards nominations announced

December 4, 2020 - Final ballots go out

December 6, 2020 - Deadline for returning final ballots

CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS MOVIE CATEGORIES

Best Action Movie

Best Male Actor in an Action Movie

Best Female Actor in an Action Movie

Best Animated Movie

Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Movie

Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Movie

Best Superhero Movie*

Best Male Actor in a Superhero Movie*

Best Female Actor in a Superhero Movie*

Best Horror Movie

Best Male Actor in a Horror Movie

Best Female Actor in a Horror Movie

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Villain in a Movie (across all genres)

* Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS TV/STREAMING CATEGORIES

Best Action Series

Best Male Actor in an Action Series

Best Female Actor in an Action Series

Best Animated Series

Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Series

Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Series

Best Superhero Series*

Best Male Actor in a Superhero Series*

Best Female Actor in a Superhero Series*

Best Horror Series

Best Male Actor in a Horror Series

Best Female Actor in a Horror Series

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Villain in a Series (across all genres)

* Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series

The inaugural annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

View More TV Stories Related Articles