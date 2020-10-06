Crispin Glover and Ronen Rubinstein Star in SMILEY FACE KILLERS

From novelist Bret Easton Ellis.

From novelist Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho) and director Tim Hunter (River's Edge) comes the terrifying thriller Smiley Face Killers, slashing its way onto Digital and On Demand, and available to own on Blu-ray™ and DVD December 8 from Lionsgate.

Inspired by true events and the twisted "smiley face killers" conspiracy theory that has gripped the American imagination for decades, this pulse-pounding serial killer tale reunites acclaimed director Hunter with his River's Edge star Crispin Glover (Alice in Wonderland), and also stars Ronen Rubinstein (Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star") and Mia Serafino (NBC's "Crowded").

As a strange wave of mysterious drownings of male college students plagues the California coast, Jake Graham (Rubinstein) struggles to keep his life together at school.

Finding himself stalked by a hooded figure (Glover) driving an unmarked van, Jake fears he may become the next victim in the killers' horrific spree.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles