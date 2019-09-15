Craig Shoemaker's COMEDY KITCHEN Premieres Sept. 30

Sep. 15, 2019  
Comedy Kitchen is where Celebrity Chefs and Comics take on a role reversal challenge, where the Chef is cutting up the audience from the stage and the Comic is slicin' and dicin' in THE KITCHEN - who will win the night!

The line-up of the comedians in THE KITCHEN include: Bill Bellamy (Def Comedy Jam); comedian and MC John Henson (ABC's Wipeout); comedian, writer - Heather McDonald (Chelsea Lately); 'The Pitbull of Comedy'- Bobby Slatyon.

The chefs hitting the comedy stage will be: Gina Neely from Food Network's Down Home with the Neely's; Chef Joseph Ciolli of the world famous Grimaldi's; 'Culinerdy Cruzer' Keith Breedlove (Cutthroat Kitchen) and Chef Todd Stein (The Bristol - Chicago) who is known for IRON CHEF AMERICA vs. Beat Bobby Flay.

In each episode a celebrity panel of judges will decide which one of them created the more inspired experience. The winner receives a check to their favorite charity.

Filmed at the spectacular Davis Wine Estates in Napa Valley. Airs ON JLTV starting September 30th.



