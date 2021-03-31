Crackle Premieres EXIT PLAN on April 15

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced TODAY that dramatic mystery film Exit Plan will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning Thursday, April 15.

A second feature collaboration between director Jonas Alexander Arnby (When Animals Dream) and writer Rasmus Birch (When Animals Dream, Brotherhood), the film stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Tuva Novotny (Eat Pray Love, Annihilation).

Insurance claims investigator Max (Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a mysterious death to the remote Hotel Aurora, a unique and secretive facility that specializes in assisted suicide. His investigation uncovers disturbing revelations that force Max to question the very nature of life and death and the realization that he may not be able to escape.

"Exit Plan is a compelling and suspenseful film that is sure to keep viewers engaged," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "We are delighted to add this thrilling film to Crackle's ever-growing slate of exclusive programming."

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Exit Plan alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Cagefighter, After the Murder of Albert Lima, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, The Clearing, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Bucket List, and Going From Broke, which recently commenced production for its second season.

Exit Plan is distributed in the U.S. by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. company and the supplier of exclusive and original content to Crackle Plus.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch the trailer here: