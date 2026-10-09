Cory Santilli's IN THE MOUTH Now Available Digitally
The black-and-white horror film stars Colin Burgess, Paul Rothery, and Sage Francis in Santilli's directorial effort.
Cory Santilli's black-and-white horror film IN THE MOUTH is now available on digital platforms everywhere as of October 6th.
The film stars Colin Burgess, Paul Rothery, and Sage Francis in Santilli's directorial effort.
Merl is petrified of the world outside of his window. Perhaps it is the evil gigantic version of himself he sees protruding out of his front lawn? As he retreats further into his agoraphobia, Merl offers up a vacancy in his home to the seemingly friendly Larry, an older gentleman with a dark past and even darker ties to the criminal underground. As their new living arrangement solidifies, Merl is faced with a new danger inside his home as well as outside his front door. Shot in beautiful black and white photography, Cory Santilli's In The Mouth is a horror cult-classic in the making.
Credits
Written & Directed by: Cory Santilli
Starring: Colin Burgess, Paul Rothery, Sage Francis, Earl Fetcher, Caren Lioce, Jeffery Alan Solomon
Producers: Jesse Muro, Tatianna Bears
Executive Producers: Pierce Varous, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon
Cinematography: Mike Magilnick
Composer: Kubilay Uner
Runtime: 83 Minutes
Language: English
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...