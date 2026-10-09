Cory Santilli's IN THE MOUTH Now Available Digitally

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cory Santilli's black-and-white horror film IN THE MOUTH is now available on digital platforms everywhere as of October 6th.

The film stars Colin Burgess, Paul Rothery, and Sage Francis in Santilli's directorial effort.

Merl is petrified of the world outside of his window. Perhaps it is the evil gigantic version of himself he sees protruding out of his front lawn? As he retreats further into his agoraphobia, Merl offers up a vacancy in his home to the seemingly friendly Larry, an older gentleman with a dark past and even darker ties to the criminal underground. As their new living arrangement solidifies, Merl is faced with a new danger inside his home as well as outside his front door. Shot in beautiful black and white photography, Cory Santilli's In The Mouth is a horror cult-classic in the making.

Credits

Written & Directed by: Cory Santilli

Starring: Colin Burgess, Paul Rothery, Sage Francis, Earl Fetcher, Caren Lioce, Jeffery Alan Solomon

Producers: Jesse Muro, Tatianna Bears

Executive Producers: Pierce Varous, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon

Cinematography: Mike Magilnick

Composer: Kubilay Uner

Runtime: 83 Minutes

Language: English

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 09 Hrs 25 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me