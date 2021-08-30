Connie Britton Joins New Indie Drama 892

Connie Britton has joined Salmira Productions' new feature film 892. Britton will star alongside the previously announced John Boyega, Michael K. Williams, and Nicole Beharie.

Deadline describes the film as an "intense thriller", with Boyega playing a Marine war veteran as he suffers from PTSD while transitioning back into society. Olivia Washington, Selenis Leyva, and Jeffrey Donovan are also attached to star.

Britton was most recently seen in HBO's hit series, The White Lotus, which has just been picked up for a second season. She is most known for her work as Tami Taylor in the popular series Friday Night Lights. She's also been seen in ABC's Nashville, Promising Young Woman, and Nightmare on Elm Street. She has been nominated for several Emmys for her work in American Horror Story, Nashville, and Friday Night Lights.

892 was developed with Salmira Productions and Epic, as a part of Vox Media Studios. Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions, Salman Al-Rashid and Sam Frohman of Salmira Productions, and Mackenzie Fargo of Epic are the producers.