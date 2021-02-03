Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Coming Up This Week on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with host of ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Jimmy Kimmel.

Feb. 3, 2021  

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week's in-studio panel discussion will include TIME senior correspond and author of "The Ones We've Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America," Charlotte Alter; and host of "The Reason Roundtable" podcast and co-host of "The Fifth Column" podcast, Matt Welch.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.


